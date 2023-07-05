Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 997,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,009,390 shares.The stock last traded at $20.54 and had previously closed at $20.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98.

Golar LNG Increases Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Golar LNG by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Golar LNG by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Golar LNG by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Featured Stories

