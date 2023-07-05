Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Purchased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.86% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,616,000. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:GSST opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.
Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.
