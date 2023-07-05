Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.43% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 151,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 55,442 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $5,475,000. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 236,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 26,366 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

