Goldstar Minerals (CVE:GDM) Shares Down 28.6%

Shares of Goldstar Minerals Inc. (CVE:GDM – Free Report) fell 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 303,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,194% from the average session volume of 23,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Goldstar Minerals Trading Down 28.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$681,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Goldstar Minerals

(Free Report)

Goldstar Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the provinces of Québec, and Newfoundland. The company focuses on developing gold and technology metal deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fortune property located in the Gaspé Peninsula, Québec; Panache North property situated in the Windfall Lake (Urban Barry) area of Québec; and the Prince Property located in the province of Newfoundland; Upton property located in the Monteregie region of southern Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstar Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstar Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.