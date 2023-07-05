Governance OHM Price Hits $2,834.48 on Major Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $593,536.46 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $2,834.48 or 0.09292563 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars.
