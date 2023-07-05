Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Up 20.9% in June

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 268,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Gracell Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 1,190,807 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 63.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 613,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 238,338 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRCL shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 46,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,560. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $260.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

