Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Price Performance

AJX stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Great Ajax has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $163.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

Great Ajax Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.