Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
AJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.
Great Ajax Price Performance
AJX stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Great Ajax has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $163.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Ajax
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
- EV Makers Deliver Big…What it Means for Their Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Reportedly Mulling Apple Card Move To Amex
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.