Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCNFree Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $25.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

