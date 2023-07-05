Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,184,600 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 5,538,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 294.7 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Shares of GWLLF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Great Wall Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.