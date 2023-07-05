Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Sells 2,968 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Greif Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Greif stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.34. The company had a trading volume of 100,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Greif from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 369.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 188,488 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 800.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,225 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

