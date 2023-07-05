GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GSI Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

GSIT traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 265,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $149.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.80. GSI Technology has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $9.80.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 75,282.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 429,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

