GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $71,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $41,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $24,074,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:GXO traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.53.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

