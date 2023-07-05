Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,171 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

