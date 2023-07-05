Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,229. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $209.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

