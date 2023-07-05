Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,241 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,192. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

