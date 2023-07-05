Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.68. 82,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $455.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

