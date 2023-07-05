Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 102,911.1% during the 1st quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

BAC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,167,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,132,582. The stock has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

