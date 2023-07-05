Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $326,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $283.59. The company had a trading volume of 149,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,828. The stock has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

