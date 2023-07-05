Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,627 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 125.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after buying an additional 697,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,508,000 after buying an additional 659,013 shares during the period. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,017,000 after buying an additional 512,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.38. The company had a trading volume of 194,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.87. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

