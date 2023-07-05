Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $113.47. 227,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

