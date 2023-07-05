Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 303 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $98.59. 1,133,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,291,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

