Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 730 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.44. 438,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.66. The company has a market capitalization of $174.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

