Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.00

Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08). Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,660,854 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £4.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.
Hardy Oil and Gas plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in India. It holds a 10% interest in the GS-01 block situated in the Gujarat-Saurashtra offshore basin off the west coast of India; and a 75% interest in the CY-OS/2 exploration block covering an area of approximately 859 kilometers located in the northern part of the Cauvery basin.
