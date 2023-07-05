Haywood Securities Boosts Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Price Target to C$4.50

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Tenaz Energy Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of TSE:TNZ traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.00. 91,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tenaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.24 and a 52-week high of C$3.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of C$17.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaz Energy will post 0.3352208 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

