Head to Head Contrast: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) vs. NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN)

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NWTN and Federal Signal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Signal 0 1 2 1 3.00

Federal Signal has a consensus price target of $59.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.10%. Given Federal Signal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than NWTN.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN N/A N/A -$40.72 million N/A N/A Federal Signal $1.43 billion 2.74 $120.40 million $2.09 30.85

This table compares NWTN and Federal Signal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than NWTN.

Risk and Volatility

NWTN has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NWTN and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal 8.54% 15.06% 8.46%

Summary

Federal Signal beats NWTN on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA. It integrates design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems for future mobility solutions. The company also involved in the wholesale and retail of vehicles; and provision of business management, operations, commercialization, as well as design and technology development services. NWTN Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

