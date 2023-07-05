Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,069,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,025 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.78% of Healthcare Services Group worth $28,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after buying an additional 1,954,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,223,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,004,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. 101,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,604. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

