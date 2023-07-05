Hedera Trading Down 1.4% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $25.06 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,287,565,809 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,249,146,929.04434 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04886694 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $22,748,866.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

