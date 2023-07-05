Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (HLTOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.263 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance
HLTOY stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.
About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
