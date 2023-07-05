Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Plans Dividend of $0.26

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.263 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

