Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,300 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HT opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $250.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.99. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Several research firms have commented on HT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

