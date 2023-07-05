HI (HI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $79,077.17

HI (HI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, HI has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $79,077.17 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019565 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014326 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,413.14 or 1.00027200 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00273303 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $72,516.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.