Hi Line Capital Management LLC Acquires 235,758 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 141.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,758 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises approximately 4.5% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research firms have weighed in on BN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of BN opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

