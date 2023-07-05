Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $786,000 Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.34.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

