Hi Line Capital Management LLC Sells 51,567 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,567 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group comprises about 0.5% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMG. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.4 %

AMG opened at $148.70 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.11.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

