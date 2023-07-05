HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.62 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, HI has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $73,479.31 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014229 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,505.94 or 1.00010559 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00273303 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $72,516.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

