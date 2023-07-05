Hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG) Insider Robert Sharon-Zipser Buys 420,007 Shares

Hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG – Free Report) insider Robert Sharon-Zipser acquired 420,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$315,005.25 ($210,003.50).

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Hipages Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online tradie marketplace and software as a service provider in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers hipages, an online tradie marketplace that provides job leads from homeowners and organizations looking for qualified professionals; and Builderscrack, an online tradie platform that enables consumers to connect with trade service providers.

