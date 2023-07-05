HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Update

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HMN Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in HMN Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Choreo LLC boosted its position in HMN Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 86,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in HMN Financial by 41.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 71,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

HMN Financial Stock Up 9.2 %

HMN Financial stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022. The company has a market cap of $91.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. HMN Financial has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $24.23.

HMN Financial Increases Dividend

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

HMN Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.