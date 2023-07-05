holoride Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $12.67 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $151,604.52 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.02 or 0.06259985 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00041586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030586 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00017704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01850793 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $170,538.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.