Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 165,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of HOV stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $574.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.48.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 79.84%. The firm had revenue of $703.66 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $743,469.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $743,469.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $3,992,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,216,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,173 shares of company stock worth $5,531,094. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also

