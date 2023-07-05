H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $447.00

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 447 ($5.67) and traded as low as GBX 425 ($5.39). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 433 ($5.50), with a volume of 63,252 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

H&T Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 433.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 446.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,164.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Insider Activity

H&T Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Simon Walker acquired 15,000 shares of H&T Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £66,600 ($84,528.49). Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

