Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.49

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Several research firms recently commented on BOSSY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

