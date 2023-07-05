IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in IDEX were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE IEX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.04. 14,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,359. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

