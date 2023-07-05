IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in IDEX were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE IEX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.04. 14,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,359. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

