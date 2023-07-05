Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Sells $93,925.88 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $93,925.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,678.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Impinj Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.34. 351,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -125.10 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Impinj by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PI. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.