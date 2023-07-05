Index Fund Advisors Inc. Buys 2,934 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IJS stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.93. 71,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average is $94.32. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

