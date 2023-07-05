Index Fund Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,642,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 8.0% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $117,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $32.69. 111,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,701. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.