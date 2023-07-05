Index Fund Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 512.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 65,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,539. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $24.36.

