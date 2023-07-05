Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $831,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.90. 2,171,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,204. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

