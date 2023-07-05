Index Fund Advisors Inc. Invests $305,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.63. The company had a trading volume of 49,687,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,803,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $889.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,859 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

