Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 117,451 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,074,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,451 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 24.5% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.77% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $359,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 104,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.