Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 16,296 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,985,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,296 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 18.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $265,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,540,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Flagstone Financial Management boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 1,097,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,741,000 after acquiring an additional 216,355 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.13. 39,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,408. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

